Saverys family-controlled CMB.Tech has installed two new directors on the board of Golden Ocean Group following its takeover this month.

The Belgian shipowner paid $1.2bn for John Fredriksen’s controlling stake in the New York and Oslo-listed bulker company.

Patrick De Brabandere and Patrick Molis have joined, after Fredriksen, Ola Lorentzon, Ben Mills and Cato Stonex left.