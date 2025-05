CMB.Tech, an emerging diversified shipping giant with about 250 ships after the takeover of John Fredriksen-backed Golden Ocean, posted a net income of $40.4m for the first quarter of 2025.

This is not directly comparable with the $495.2m profit it booked in the same period last year, which included a massive $407.6m net gain from ship disposals.

Most of that gain came from CMB.Tech