CMB.Tech has reached a deal to merge with Golden Ocean Group seven weeks after buying the largest stake in the bulker owner from John Fredriksen.

The New York- and Brussels-listed CMB.Tech, which is Golden Ocean’s largest shareholder, said the two companies signed a term sheet for an all stock merger that will create one of the largest diversified maritime groups in the world, with a fleet of 250 ships.

CMB.Tech chief executive Alexander Saverys said the merger is “another great step forward” in its efforts to build a leading diversified shipping company.

“The value of our fleet would reach more than $11bn and, combined with our public listings and enhanced liquidity in our shares, we will have all the necessary firepower to continue to invest in our fleet and seize opportunities,” he said.

Each Golden Ocean share will be swapped for 0.95 CMB.Tech shares.

Saverys family-controlled CMB.Tech will remain the surviving entity.

The diversified shipowner based in Belgium has a goal of shifting to a hydrogen- and ammonia-fuelled fleet, a focus that its chief executive highlighted following recent policy decisions by the International Maritime Organization.

“Our focus on decarbonisation is starting to generate meaningful long-term contracts, and the recent IMO decisions on limiting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping give us even more wind (and ammonia) in our sails,” he said.

‘Full speed ahead’

“It’s full speed ahead to decarbonise today to navigate tomorrow!”

A merger comes as no surprise after CMB.Tech paid $1.2bn last month for Fredriksen’s 40.8% stake in 90-ship Golden Ocean and then subsequently added more shares.

Peder Simonsen is chief executive of Golden Ocean. Photo: Marine Money

CMB.Tech will issue nearly 96m shares to cement the deal, putting its existing shareholders in control of 67% of the merged company, excluding treasury shares.

Golden Ocean’s current shareholders will hold 33% of the larger CMB.Tech. The bulker specialist’s shares will be delisted in New York and Oslo.

CMB.Tech’s supervisory board and Golden Ocean’s board of directors have approved the deal, which remains subject to “customary conditions”.

Data from Clarksons shows the combined company will be the 21st largest shipowner by vessel count. Shipping analysis platform VesselsValue puts the combined pro forma fleets, including newbuildings, at $5.56bn in gross value.

Golden Ocean chief executive Peder Simonsen said the deal is an opportunity for the company to become part of a diversified group.

Complementary fleets

“Our fleet and CMB.Tech’s dry bulk vessels are very complementary and would create one of the largest and most modern dry bulk fleets in the world, including 87 modern capesize and newcastlemax vessels, with a favourable long-term outlook,” he said.

“If completed, the merged company will be one of the largest listed maritime groups both in terms of market capitalisation, net asset value and expected share liquidity.”

Carl Steen, who chaired the transaction committee at Golden Ocean, said the disinterested directors concluded that the deal’s valuation of $15.23 in net asset value for CMB.Tech shares and $14.49 for Golden Ocean is fair.

Shares in CMB.Tech dipped 6.5% in after-hours trading, bringing them to $8.29 after the announcement. Golden Ocean shares gained 2.4% to $7.21.