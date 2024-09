Compagnie Maritime Belge is reported to have sold its oldest newcastlemax bulker just over two months after the Saverys family-controlled shipowner offloaded a similar vessel.

The deal comes as large bulkers in this size range are continuing to hold onto value gains made earlier this year.

Belgium-based CMB has offloaded the 205,000-dwt Mineral Charlie (built 2012) for $39m, according to a weekly report by shipbroking giant Clarksons.