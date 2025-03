Global coal trade is expected to flatten during 2025, which should lower seaborne dry cargo volumes, according to Howe Robinson.

The UK shipbroker forecasts a 0.3% drop in seaborne coal trade to 1.41bn tonnes for this year, compared to 1.8% growth seen in 2024 and the 6.6% year-on-year increase in 2023.

Coal accounts for around 27% of total seaborne dry cargo, which Howe Robinson projects will grow