The declining appetite for coal from advanced economies has led to concerns that 2024 could see a record low in shipments.

During the first 10 months of 2024, total coal exports to advanced economies fell 6% year on year, according to Bimco’s latest report.

Import demand weakened, particularly in Europe, where it fell 22% compared to the same period the previous year, as countries continued to decarbonise their electricity generation.