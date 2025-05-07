Customs officials in Gibraltar have seized 120 kg of cocaine hidden on a Chinese bulker.

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carrier's 65,000-dwt ultramax Great Zhou (built 2017) had arrived from Santos, Brazil, on 30 April for a bunkering stop.

An underwater drone was used to find the drugs concealed within the port side sea chest of the Panama-flagged ship.

The extensive search had lasted into the early hours of 1 May, the Sur daily reported.

The inspection revealed four suspicious packages, which were recovered and transported by HMC Sentinel to the territory's Customs Marine Base.

All crew members were interviewed, and a secondary search of the vessel was conducted, HM Customs said.

The bulker was later cleared to depart and headed to Italy, AIS data showed.

Investigations into the origin and intended destination of the drugs have continued.

Officials reported that the cocaine was not thought to be destined for Gibraltar.

The seizure has dealt a financial blow to the traffickers, they added.

The Collector of Customs, John Payas, praised staff for their work.

An investment was made in underwater drones in December and he added that this is now paying off.

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said: "Congratulations to HM Customs for another successful operation, reminding organised crime groups that Gibraltar plays an important part in the international fight against drug trafficking."

Cosco declined to comment.