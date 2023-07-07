A move by China’s huge state-owned shipping group Cosco to export cars on wood pulp bulkers looks to be paying off.
The group said last summer it would transport vehicles from China to Brazil on its fleet of multipurpose open-hatch vessels.
Chinese giant’s innovative move looks to have paid off, despite some industry observers being somewhat sniffy
