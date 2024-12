Cosco Shipping Bulk has teamed up with Chinese financial services firm Everbright Financial Leasing to order 10 new 82,000-dwt dry bulk carriers at Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry.

Everbright has ordered the vessels, which will be leased out to Cosco Bulk for an undisclosed duration.

Cosco Bulk’s vice general manager Shi Fuan and Everbright’s president Wei Chao officially signed the long-term leasing contracts this week.