Cosco Shipping Bulk is boosted its growing fleet with an order for up to eight methanol dual-fuelled newcastlemax bulk carrier newbuildings.

The dry bulk arm of Cosco Shipping disclosed that it has struck a deal with group shipyard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Yangzhou (Cosco HI Yangzhou) for the series of 210,000-dwt bulk carriers.

The deal is for three firm vessels plus option for an additional five ships.