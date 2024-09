Cosco Shipping has revealed a massive haul of 42 bulker newbuildings worth CNY 12.7bn ($1.79bn).

This is the latest instalment in a newbuilding push by major Chinese shipowners, with Cosco known to be shopping for up to 120 ships.

The deal includes 22 newbuilding contract resales acquired from China Shipbuilding Trading and fresh orders for 20 vessels at three Chinese shipyards.