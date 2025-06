Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers is expanding its fleet by chartering six multipurpose vessels from Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocomm FL).

In a regulatory disclosure, the Shanghai-listed shipping company said it had bareboat chartered six 60,000-dwt MPPs from the Chinese leasing company for between 189 months and 195 months.

Cosco Shipping said it is accelerating its fleet growth by ordering newbuildings under its own account or leasing them from other companies.