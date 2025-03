Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers has added one semi-submersible heavylift newbuilding to its fast-growing fleet.

The Guangzhou-based shipping company has turned to state-owned Guangzhou Shipyard International for a 70,000-dwt semi-submersible to be delivered in May 2027.

Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Cosco Specialized said it needs the newbuilding to bid for new projects in the large semi-submersible heavylift market.