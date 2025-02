Costamare Bulkers (CBI), the loss-making dry bulk operating platform controlled by US-listed Costamare, is shifting to a more circumspect position in the market.

Costamare chief financial officer Gregory Zikos said the approach contrasts from how the operation started in 2022.

“Going forward we would expect [it] to have a much more balanced approach,” he told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday after the company announced fourth-quarter results.