Newly listed Costamare Bulkers has extended contracts on two newcastlemaxes owned by 2020 Bulkers.

The index-linked time charters on the 208,400-dwt Bulk Santos and Bulk Sao Paulo (both built 2020) have been extended by a further 11 to 13 months.

2020 Bulkers said the contracts’ floating rate is at a “significant premium” to a standard capesize, but did not disclose the differential.