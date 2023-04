Costamare Bulkers, Reachy Shipping and Cobelfret have piled into the dry bulk period charter market to lock in kamsarmaxes for more than a year.

New York-listed Diana Shipping said it chartered the 81,500-dwt Astarte (built 2015) to Singapore operator Reachy at $15,000 per day that will start on Sunday and last until between 1 August and 1 October 2024.

Semiramis Paliou-led Diana, which owns 42 bulkers, expects to make $6.78m