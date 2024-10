A pair of senior figures are departing Costamare Bulkers two years after helping establish the Greek shipowner in the dry cargo market.

Best known as a container ship owner, Costamare stressed it remained committed to its bulker arm following the move.

Former Oldendorff pair Kishore Anchan and Tom Hagen have left with immediate effect as managing directors of Costamare Bulkers in Hamburg, according to an internal memo sent to staff today.