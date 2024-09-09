Costamare, an owner and operator of about 100 bulkers, has sold another ageing supramax to make space in its fleet for larger, incoming vessels.

Brokers and market sources in London, Athens and the US said that the New York-listed owner is in the process of selling the 58,100-dwt Titan I (built 2009) for about $16m.

Costamare, which does not discuss commercial transactions outside public filings, is long known to be shaking out some of its oldest, smaller bulkers as it piles up bigger and younger ones.