Costamare is committed to growing its charter-in platform for large dry bulk vessels, despite a momentary shrinkage of its fleet over the past three months.

The US-listed company said on Wednesday as part of its quarterly earnings that the Costamare Bulkers (CBI) unit had 51 ships as of 6 February, down from 59 at 31 October last year.

According to chief financial officer Gregory Zikos, this reduction reflects normal fleet size fluctuation in the regular course of business.