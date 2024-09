After acquiring three capesizes in a row, serial sale-and-purchase dry bulk player Costamare has reportedly switched its buying focus back to the smaller ultramax segment.

Brokers and market sources in Athens are tying the major New York Stock Exchange-listed owner to a $25m deal for Shikishima Kisen’s 61,400-dwt Eternal Hakata (built 2014).

Costamare does not discuss its commercial transactions outside public statements.