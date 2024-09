After acquiring three capesizes in a row, serial S&P dry bulk player Costamare has reportedly switched its buying focus back to the smaller ultramax segment.

Brokers and market sources in Athens are tying the major US-listed owner to a $25m deal for Shikishima Kisen’s 61,400-dwt Eternal Hakata (built 2014).

Costamare does not discuss its commercial transactions outside public statements.