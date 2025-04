Container ship giant Costamare Inc will carry out the spin-off of its bulker business on 6 May.

Shares in the newly created entity, called Costamare Bulkers Holdings, are to start regular trading in New York on the following day.

In an update released on Thursday, Costamare Inc announced that shareholders will receive one common share of Costamare Bulkers for every five Costamare Inc common shares held as of the close of business on April 29.