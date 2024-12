DryDel Shipping, a Greek player that has ordered a dozen handysize, ultramax and kamsarmax bulkers at Japanese-controlled yards over the past three years, is developing an appetite for even bigger vessels.

The Athens-based company revealed in a LinkedIn post on Monday that it has expanded its orderbook with a pair of 182,000-dwt ships to be constructed at Namura Shipbuilding.

The Japanese shipyard is scheduled to deliver them within 2028.