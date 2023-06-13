In the teeth of underwhelming capesize markets, Greek buyers have returned to the secondhand arena to acquire at least two such vessels in deals worth more than $70m combined.

The transactions come as prospective buyers are increasingly reluctant to dip their toes in the water amid volatile or dropping freight rates.

“The majority of market players are adopting a wait-and-see mode as they are closely monitoring current market developments,” brokers at Athens-based WeberSeas said in their latest report on 9 June.