China analysts do not expect the country to further escalate trade tensions with the US, but say drama could come in April.

There was little fanfare to China’s new tariffs on US imports on Sunday, the same day US President Donald Trump announced a 25% levy on all steel and aluminium imports.

Evercore’s Neo Wang, who heads up research on China for the investment bank, believes the next decisive juncture in the nascent trade war will come after 1 April.