Four chartering staff have left Oldendorff Carriers to join d’Amico Dry Cargo, which aims to grow its business in niche trades in the supramax segment.

The departures include Mehmet Karabulut, Oldendorff’s director of supramax business in Singapore, who leaves the German owner-operator after nine years.

He will be joined by supramax chartering managers Hugo O’Reilly and Gareth d’Silva in Singapore, and Hilo Fujimoto in Melbourne.