A damaged bulker carrying a potentially explosive cargo of ammonium nitrate will finally be able to discharge its cargo after two months as an international pariah.

Dubai-based manager Serenity Ship Management said an agreement had been reached with Peel Ports Group to complete the transshipment of 22,000 tonnes of the substance on board the 37,000-dwt open-hatch carrier Ruby (built 2012) in Great Yarmouth, eastern England.