A damaged bulker carrying a potentially explosive cargo of ammonium nitrate continues to be an international pariah after its flag state of Malta denied it entry.

AIS data shows the Dubai-controlled 37,000-dwt open-hatch carrier Ruby (built 2012) anchored in the English Channel off Kent on Thursday after previously being turned away by Norway, Lithuania and Sweden.

The vessel is signalling the Maltese port of Marsaxlokk as its destination by 8 October.