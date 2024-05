John Coustas-led Danaos Corp — a US-listed owner of about 80 container ships on the water and under construction — disclosed a bulker acquisition that has lifted its capesize fleet to 10 vessels.

In its earnings results on Tuesday, the company revealed itself as the buyer of the 175,100-dwt Star Audrey (built 2011) — a vessel US-listed peer Star Bulk Carriers confirmed selling to undisclosed buyers earlier this year.