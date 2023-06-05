Danish researchers Anders Liengaard and Soren Roschmann have long been picking apart data related to the operating performance of publicly listed dry bulk shipowners to gauge their performance against Baltic Exchange indices.

But with the growing focus on shipping’s ability to comply with mandated reductions in carbon emissions, the researchers have added a twist to their annual survey: a separate ranking of the same fleets by efficiency in accordance with the IMO’s new carbon intensity indicator (CII) regulations.

“Since we were already doing the analysis on daily earnings and crunching the numbers, we thought it made good sense now — with so much focus on emissions — to see if we could make a ranking for how efficient are the individual fleets,” Liengaard said in a recent interview.