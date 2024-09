Singapore’s Dasin Shipping has rejected reports that it sold a fleet of seven bulkers in an $80m deal.

Greek and US shipbrokers reported that the supramaxes built between 2008 and 2012 have been picked up by an undisclosed buyer.

But Dasin managing director Zhang Lan Shui told TradeWinds that his company has not sold any of its vessels, though he acknowledged that there were minor changes in their shareholdings.