Delta Corp has revived plans for a US listing by agreeing on a fresh reverse merger with a distributor of electronic cigarettes.

A previous reverse merger agreement between the bulker operator and energy logistics group with Nasdaq-listed Coffee Holding was axed in June after two years when the coffee roasting company walked away from the deal.

This time, Delta intends to merge with Nasdaq-listed Kaival Brands Innovations Group, the exclusive US distributor of Bidi Stick vapes and related products.