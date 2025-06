Spot rates for transatlantic kamsarmax bulker voyages surged by 20% in a week, according to data from Braemar.

The London-listed shipbroker said in a weekly report that its assessment of rates for 82,000-dwt bulkers on the route jumped $2,000 to come in at $12,000 per day on Thursday.

The firm’s Pacific round voyage spot assessment also made gains, jumping $1,000 in a week to hit $10,500 per day for kamsarmaxes, a larger subset of the panamax segment.