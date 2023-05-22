Diana has fixed a panamax bulker to Cargill for at least 16 months at a rate that is below already declining market assessments for vessels of this size.

Also, China’s Taizhou Jiahang Shipping has struck a yearlong index-linked deal with SwissMarine for another panamax

New York-listed Diana has chartered the 75,700-dwt Selina (built 2010) to Cargill International, a Swiss unit of agricultural giant Cargill, at $12,000 per day, starting on Saturday and lasting until between 15 September and 15 November of next year.