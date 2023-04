Diana Shipping has scored higher period rate for a scrubber-fitted ultramax bulker that it bought from Norden in February for $28m.

New York-listed Diana has chartered the 63,400-dwt DSI Drammen (built 2016) to Singapore’s IMC Shipping at $18,250 per day for a fixture that will begin on 15 April and end a year later between 10 April and 10 June.

Athens-based Diana, which took delivery of the former Nord Potomac on Monday, expects to make at least $6.5m