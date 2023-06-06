Diana Shipping has chartered a capesize bulker for more than a year at a daily rate that beats market assessments.

The New York-listed owner has fixed the 177,773-dwt New York (built 2010) for 16 to 18 months at $16,000 per day to SwissMarine. The charter is expected to begin on Sunday and make $7.54m in revenue for the minimum period of the fixture.

Diana, which owns 42 bulkers, has fixed the vessel above Clarksons’ 2 June assessment of $13,250 per day for a one-year charter of a 170,000-dwt capesize.