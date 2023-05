Diana Shipping has found fresh long-term work for one of its 11 capesize bulkers for the first time in four months.

The New York-listed owner fixed the 177,828-dwt Boston (built 2007) to ST Shipping and Transport, a unit of commodities trader Glencore, at $17,000 per day from 6 May to anywhere from 15 July to 15 October 2024.

Semiramis Paliou-led Diana expects to make $7.29m