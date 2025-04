US-listed owner Diana Shipping has announced its second chartering deal since December with China Resource Chartering.

The transaction concerns the 77,900-dwt Ismene (built 2013), which is set to earn $11,000 per day — minus a 5% commission paid to third parties — from 26 April onward for a period of between 11 and 12 months.

This is the second Diana panamax to be employed by the Singapore-based charterer.