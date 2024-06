New York-listed Diana Shipping has fixed out two post-panamax bulkers to secure more term revenue.

The Greek owner said it had struck a deal with Greek operator Aquavita International for the 87,000-dwt Electra (built 2013) at a gross rate of $14,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.

The minimum period is until 15 October, 2025, with options to keep the ship employed up to the end of next year.