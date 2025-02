Diana Shipping has delivered a positive note for the bulker market after securing a near-two-year charter for one of its newcastlemaxes at a higher rate.

It came at the same time as the New York-listed shipowner sold one of its vessels.

Freight operator SwissMarine agreed to pay $26,000 per day to employ the 208,000-dwt San Francisco (built 2017) from 27 February onwards, for between 20 and 22 months.