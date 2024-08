Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.

The charter for the 81,513-dwt Astarte (built 2013) will commence on 18 August, the Greek bulker owner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The dry bulk vessel will earn a gross charter rate of $14,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum 15 July, 2025 and up to maximum 15 September, 2025.