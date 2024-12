Diana Shipping, an owner of about 40 midsize and large bulkers, has unveiled its lowest-earning charter deal in more than four years.

The Athens-based company, which has a transparent policy of disclosing all its mid-term and long-term chartering agreements, said on Monday that China Resource Chartering agreed to fix the 75,400-dwt Maera (built 2013) for between nine and 11 months at $8,400 per day — minus a customary 5% commission paid to third parties.