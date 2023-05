Diana Shipping has sold three-quarters of a secondhand ultramax bulker that it acquired in February to an undisclosed Norwegian entity.

New York-listed Diana bought the 63,400-dwt DSI Drammen (built 2016) from Norden for $28m and then chartered it to Singapore’s IMC Shipping at $18,250 per day for a year to 14 months.

Athens-based Diana did not say how much the Norwegian partner paid for its majority interest in the vessel, but valuation platform VesselsValue estimates the ship is worth $31.6m