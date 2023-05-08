Diana Shipping has found period employment for a second capesize bulker in a week.

The New York-listed owner of 42 bulkers has fixed the 179,400-dwt Santa Barbara (built 2015) to Smart Gain Shipping for $21,250 per day for at least 18 months.

The charter started on Sunday and will last until between 10 October and 10 December of next year.

This rate is higher than shipbroker Clarksons’ earnings assessment on 5 May of $18,500 per day for a one-year fixture, down from $20,000 per day assessed on 7 April.