Diana Shipping has secured another long-term charter for one of its post-panamax bulkers, though at a lower rate than what the previous contract earned.

The New York-listed owner of 42 bulkers has chartered the 87,300-dwt Electra (built 2013) to bulker operator Cobelfret for more than a year at $14,500 per day.

Luxembourg-based Cobelfret is expected to charter the ship starting Thursday on a contract that lasts until at least 1 June 2024 with the option to employ the ship until 1 August 2024.