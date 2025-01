Diana Shipping, a US-listed owner of 40 bulkers in the water and under construction, is about to buy back nearly one-tenth of its outstanding common stock.

Citing preliminary results of a self-tender offer that lasted from 2 December to New Year’s Eve, the company said that shareholders offered to sell back to the company 12.07m shares at $2 apiece.

“It is expected that the company will purchase all validly tendered shares from each tendering shareholder,” Diana said in a statement on Monday.