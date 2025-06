Seoul-based investment fund Korea Ship Finance (KSF) is being reported by multiple brokers as selling two handysize bulkers that are leased to compatriot company Dong-A Tanker.

The SPP-built 35,200-dwt sister ships DL Olive (built 2013) and DL Lavender (built 2014) are said to be in the final stages of being sold to as yet undisclosed interests in a deal priced at $27m.