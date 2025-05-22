Dry bulk shipping may be headed for a downturn, driven by newbuilding parity — a condition in which five-year-old or even zero-year-old vessels begin trading at or above the cost of newbuildings, Veson Nautical believes.

“Today, the return of newbuild parity in several market segments is a warning sign,” said Veson’s junior valuation analyst, Felix Tordoff.

“It suggests a market where urgency is outweighing discipline, and an environment where short-term opportunity may cloud long-term judgement.”