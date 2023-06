All four major segments of dry bulk shipping posted their third consecutive week of steady declines.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC, a basket of spot-rate averages across five key routesm plummeted 33.7% over the past week to reach $9,254 per day on Friday. The figure marks its lowest level since early March and a 54.6% drop since 12 May.

Capesize spot fixtures over this three-week period painted a clear picture of the steady fall in the market.