The escalation of trade tensions between the US and China will have a more muted impact this time around than in the previous trade war six years ago, researchers said.

But US tariffs on imports of dry bulk from Europe could generate extra tonne-mile demand smaller bulkers, especially handysizes, supramaxes and ultramaxes, if effected.

China has proposed a 15% retaliatory tariff on US coal imports, but American coal makes up a tiny proportion of China’s supply mix, which means little effect on bulker demand.